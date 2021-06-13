TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.92.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.68. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,457 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,419. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TPI Composites by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after buying an additional 327,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.