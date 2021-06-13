Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Resources Connection stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $498.25 million, a PE ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

