Contrasting RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) & SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of RadView Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SS&C Technologies and RadView Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 14.82% 20.20% 7.03% RadView Software N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SS&C Technologies and RadView Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $4.67 billion 4.05 $625.20 million $4.04 18.29 RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than RadView Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SS&C Technologies and RadView Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 4 9 1 2.79 RadView Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $77.43, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than RadView Software.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats RadView Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, Bluedoor, Advent Outsourcing Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

RadView Software Company Profile

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions. The company's WebLOAD testing solution is used for testing applications in financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors. RadView Software Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

