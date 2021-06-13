Comparing ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProAssurance and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $874.94 million 1.50 -$175.73 million ($0.52) -46.79 Lemonade $94.40 million 69.07 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -29.25

Lemonade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProAssurance. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lemonade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance -16.26% -1.79% -0.52% Lemonade -147.00% -26.53% -15.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProAssurance and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 1 2 1 0 2.00 Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00

ProAssurance currently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.73%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $88.57, indicating a potential downside of 16.58%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Lemonade.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Lemonade on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

