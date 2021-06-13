$418.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $418.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.98 million and the lowest is $397.70 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $389.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,847 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBA opened at $58.66 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

