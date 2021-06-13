Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

