JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

TIIAY stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

