GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura upgraded GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -1.19. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

