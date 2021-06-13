Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $350.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

APD opened at $300.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.74. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $229.17 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

