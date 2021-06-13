Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Yellow in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

YELL opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Yellow has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $329.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.23.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,879,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

