NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $260.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $261.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.85.

NICE opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. NICE has a one year low of $181.76 and a one year high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.35.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in NICE by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

