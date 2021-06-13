Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KRDXF opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. Kardex has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

