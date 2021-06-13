AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

