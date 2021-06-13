Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $184.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.29.

Celanese stock opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Celanese by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

