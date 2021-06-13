Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

CSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE CSV opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $376,386.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 78,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,618.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,342 shares of company stock worth $197,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

