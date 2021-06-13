Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

TSE:ERO opened at C$28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.90. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.55 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.9541564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

