Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

OCGN opened at $6.34 on Friday. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,056 shares of company stock worth $9,167,376 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 53.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Ocugen by 4,917.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 559,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

