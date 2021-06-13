MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.97. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.