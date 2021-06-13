Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Declines By 66.1%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the May 13th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alstom stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.89. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

ALSMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

