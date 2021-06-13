ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

