Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $173.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,845 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 221,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.