North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.69.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$503.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.67. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$18.21.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,775. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

