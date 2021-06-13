Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce sales of $103.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.50 million and the highest is $103.57 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $74.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $397.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

