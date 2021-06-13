Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 243 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 243 price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 229.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

