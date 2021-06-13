Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Buy

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after acquiring an additional 382,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 289,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 682.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 263,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

