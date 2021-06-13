Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69. Lake Shore Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 20.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for small to medium sized businesses.

