Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$2.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.75.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.71.

BTE opened at C$2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.63. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.20.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

