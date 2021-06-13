Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $7.10 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 56.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERJ. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Embraer stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

