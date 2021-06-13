Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
