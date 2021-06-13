Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

