Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $457.19 and last traded at $457.19, with a volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $453.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.