Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMN. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.23.

EMN stock opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.90. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

