CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $235.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CME. Bank of America raised CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.69.

CME stock opened at $214.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.33. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

