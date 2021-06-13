JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $129.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CZR. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

