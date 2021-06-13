Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. Research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,825 shares of company stock worth $114,304. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,853 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 785,410 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 290,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.