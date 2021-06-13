Citigroup Trims Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Target Price to $26.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $565.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.