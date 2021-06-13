Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Grows By 3,800.0%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLBAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Klabin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Klabin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

KLBAY stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.21 million during the quarter. Klabin had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

