Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 7,300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.22 on Friday. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26.
Basanite Company Profile
