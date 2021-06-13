Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 7,300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.22 on Friday. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26.

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

