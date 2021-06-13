Short Interest in Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Rises By 5,300.0%

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VEII stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23. Value Exchange International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.70.
About Value Exchange International
