Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $27.16

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.16, but opened at $26.07. Certara shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 4,865 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -84.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

