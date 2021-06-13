TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $31.07

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.07, but opened at $30.30. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 105,713 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 0.07.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 448.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 717,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 74,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,716,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

