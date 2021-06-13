Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 277,121 shares.The stock last traded at $4.69 and had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $30,534,000. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 57.6% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 72,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 682.8% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 225,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 196,897 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

