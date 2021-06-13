Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.55 and last traded at $91.55. Approximately 1,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,434,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

