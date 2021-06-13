Truist Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $127.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target upped by Truist from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

