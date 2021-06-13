vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

VTVT stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $217.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of -1.83. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. 5.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

