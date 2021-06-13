Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $281.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $285.00 to $281.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.10.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

