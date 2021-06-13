Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.95 on Friday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. raised its stake in Amarin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 984,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amarin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Amarin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

