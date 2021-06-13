Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.95 on Friday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
