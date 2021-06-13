Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) PT Lowered to $25.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATER. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Aterian has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $484.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

