Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bruker ended first-quarter 2021 with better-than-expected results. Revenue growth across all of its segments and geographies looks impressive. Robust acceptance of Bruker’s GHz-class systems bodes well. Strength in Bruker’s microbiology and molecular diagnostics revenues is also encouraging. Launch of Bruker’s next generation, high-performance 80 MHz Fourier Transform Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (FT-NMR) benchtop spectrometer is impressive. Expansion of both margins augers well. The company’s current-year outlook with strong growth prospects over 2020 buoys optimism. Strong solvency is an added plus. Over the past six months, Bruker has outperformed its industry. Yet, a sequential fall in Bruker’s SARS-CoV-2 testing revenues is worrying. Foreign exchange fluctuations, stiff competition and macroeconomic woes persist.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83. Bruker has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after buying an additional 510,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

