Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $463.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.34.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $396.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.04. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.