bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMXMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of BMXMF opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $108.55 and a twelve month high of $170.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of -0.20.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

